Wayne "Ricky" Richard Shiflett, Jr., 54, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Front Royal.

A celebration of life will be held on a later date.



Ricky was born on January 21, 1966 in Front Royal to the late Wayne Richard Shiflett, Sr. and to Diane Kersey Spriggs. He Decided to go to heaven to spend time with his family and friends, as well as to go fishing, drinking, and telling tales. Hence his reason for going to heaven, he'd already told his stories to everyone he knew here on earth at least 20 times. It was time to do all things he loved to do with everyone in heaven.



His family includes his father and step mother, Wayne Richard, Sr. and Joan Shiflett (both deceased); mother and step father, Diane and Charles Spriggs, Sr. of Front Royal; brother Michael Shiflett (deceased); four sisters Stacey Gallivan (Kenneth), Melissa Merchant (Mark) both of Front Royal, Sherry "Sissy" Branch, of Hampton and Jaqueline White (Jimmy, deceased), of Fredrick, MD and brother Charles "Chuckie" Edward Spriggs, Jr. (Tammie, deceased), of Florida.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Luke's Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



