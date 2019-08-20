Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Russell Henry. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Rivermont Baptist Church's Sunday school Send Flowers Obituary



Wayne Russell Henry, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home.



A memorial service will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday August 25, 2019 at Rivermont Baptist Church's Sunday school building with Steve Foster officiating. Attendees that are so inclined may also bring a covered dish of their choice.



Mr. Henry was born January 5, 1958 in Front Royal to the late Elwood Russell and Martha Cave Henry.



He was a roofer, an avid hunter and outdoorsman, an avid fan of the Winchester Speedway, both racing and watching, and a diehard Redskins fan. Above all he loved his family.



Survivors include his daughter, Sonya M. Henry of Front Royal; two sons, Tyler Wayne Henry and Treyton Henry, both of Bentonville; two brothers, Mark Henry of Winchester and Ricky Henry of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Justice Henry, David Carter Jr., Ezekiel Diehl, Emery A. Henry, Elijah Wayne Henry, and Camille Henry; as well as two nieces, one nephew, and numerous other family members and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 20, 2019

