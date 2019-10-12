Wendy Mumaw, 66, of Mt. Clifton passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Forestville-Quicksburg Ruritan Hall in Forestville. In honor of the many gatherings Wendy enjoyed over the years, friends and family are asked to bring a covered dish in her honor for a meal prior to the Celebration. Meat and condiments will be provided.
Wendy was born October 27, 1952. She was the daughter of the late Gayle and Doris Jones Mason. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Custer.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Keith, a daughter, Eileen Cameron (Duane); a son, Daniel (Tasha); 3 brothers, Randy Mason (Louise) Jerry Mason (Tersea), Keith Mason (Brenda); 2 grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who enjoyed having her family together at every opportunity.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the of Shenandoah County 420 Neff Ave. Suite 210 Harrisonburg, Virginia 22801.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 12, 2019