Wesley "Wes" Ray Rowland, age 57, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia.



Wesley was born in Warrenton, Virginia on July 16, 1962. He obtained his GED and worked in construction. He served as a subcontractor for WR Construction for many years. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and going to the beach.

Wesley is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Mae Rowland; his mother, Miriam June Vannoy; his longtime girlfriend, Karla Boggess; his brother, Maurice "Monty" Monroe Rowland; his girlfriend's children, Angel Bowker, Mark "Bubba" Bowker, and Tahnie Boggess; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and close family friends.



Wesley is preceded in death by his father, William Herman Rowland; his step-father, James "Jim" Vannoy; and his brothers, William "Eddie" Edward Rowland and Thomas "Tommy" Patrick Rowland.



Per the expressed wishes of the deceased, the family will not be holding formal memorial services. There will be celebration of life dinner as well as scattering of ashes in Ocean City, Maryland in July of this upcoming year. More details on these arrangements will be provided to family and friends privately.



