Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Stevensburg Baptist Church
Werter Hobson Hurt Jr., 93, of Culpeper, died Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
He was born May 15, 1925 in Culpeper to the late Werter Hobson Hurt Sr. and Janet Stringfellow Hurt.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Susan Dickinson Hurt; and his daughter, Laura Louise Hurt. In addition, he was predeceased by two sisters, Janet Hurt Willis and Betty Hurt Shipp.
He is survived by two children, Werter Hobson Hurt III (Nancy) of Culpeper, and Susan Hurt Gitt (Kenneth Gitt, M.D.) of Mount Airy, NC; one sister, Mary Winslow of Charlottesville; one brother, Dr. Charles Hurt of Charlottesville; four grandchildren, Anne Lindsay Burke (Robert) of Virginia Beach, Sarah Gitt of Atlanta, GA, Andrew Gitt of Winston-Salem, NC, and Joseph Gitt, M.D. of Winston-Salem, NC; and one great-grandchild, Owen Burke of Virginia Beach.
Mr. Hurt completed one year at The Citadel before joining the war effort in 1943 as an Air Force B-25 pilot.
After the war, he graduated from the University of Richmond in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. While there, he met his love and future wife, Susan. They moved to Culpeper where he co-founded the Culpeper Stone Company.
Mr. Hurt was a member of Stevensburg Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee, Sunday School Superintendent and teacher.
He was a member and past president of the Culpeper Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, and a member of the Rector's Club of the University of Richmond.
Mr. Hurt was known for his generous spirit and willingness to help those in need. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime, anywhere. He mentored and encouraged several entrepreneurs in the community.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Stevensburg with Pastor Phillip Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Mr. Hurt's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Stevensburg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 41, Stevensburg, VA 22741.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 25, 2019
