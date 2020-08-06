Wilbur A. Morgan, of Lafayette, NJ, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He had proudly celebrated his 93rd birthday just weeks before with his family and an overwhelming shower of cards.
Will, or Uncle Willie, born on July 16, 1927, grew up in Union, NJ, the older of two boys. He enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served on the Aircraft Carrier Commencement Bay in the Pacific until he was honorably discharged on July 7, 1946 at the rank of Seaman First Class.
After the Navy, he went onto higher learning at Marietta College, Marietta, OH to earn a degree in Biology in 1950 and began his career with Schering-Plough where his met his wife, Genevieve (Gene) Greco. A majority of his 45 year career was at their locations in Lafayette both on Father John Lane and then at the location on Rt 94. Upon his retirement, he and Gene began traveling the world extensively. Wherever a cruise would take them, they wanted to go! He made friends in every country and on every ship.
He worked hard at his job and spent his spare time running a small cattle farm which brought him so much joy. The farm is where he and Gene raised their four children. They also taught so many nieces and nephews the joys of gardening, hunting and fishing.
He loved the town of Lafayette and held various positons on the Planning Boards, Zoning Committee and Town Council. He was very active in town matters and well known around town. Most recently he sold a portion of his farm to the town in the Green Acres Program, preserving it for the community for years to come.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Julia Morgan; his brother, John Robert; and his wife, Genevieve. He leaves behind four beloved children, Paul (Winchester, VA), Jean (Orlando, FL), Mark (Weston, FL) and Jane (Annapolis, MD); daughters-in-law Suzanne and Denise Morgan; and sons-in-law Bill Edmonston and Patrick Bannon. He also had seven grandchildren: Claire, Kelsey and Melissa Morgan, Lisa and Michael Morgan, and Morgan and Kelly Bannon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Our Lady of the Magnificat R.C. Church, 2 Miller Road, Kinnelon. Entombment will follow at 1:15 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sloan Kettering Hospital in his name
