1/1
Wilfred Joseph Archambault
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilfred Joseph Archambault, 89, of Front Royal, VA passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Archambault was born in 1931 in Irasburg, VT, son of the late Joseph Archambault and Maria Fossler; stepson of the late Jack Fossler. He was a graduate of Towson State University in Maryland. Mr. Archambault was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict, achieving the rank of SFC. For his service to our country Mr. Archambault earned a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Medal, and the Presidential Medal. He was decorated with a one Year Service Bar for Korea as a result of being a POW. During his working career, Mr. Archambault was an electronic technician for Bendix Allied Signal. He later drove a school bus for Maryland School System, Wakefield Country Day School in Virginia, and drove for Schrock Tours. Mr. Archambault was a member and deacon at Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, a member of the VFW and American Legion in Front Royal, VA.

He married Hazel Jenkins on October 14, 1999 in Front Royal, VA.

Surviving with his wife are stepdaughters, Patricia Ann Bauer of Front Royal, VA and Janie Cunningham of Leesburg, VA; stepson, Steven Alfred Cressel of Rural Retreat, VA; ten step-grandchildren, thirty step-great grandchildren, and nine step-great, great grandchildren; brothers, Robert, Donald, Roger, and Paul Archambault.

Along with his parents, Mr. Archambault was preceded in death by a brother, Omer Archambault.

A visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm on Wednesday at Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, 5852 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, VA. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 pm with Pastor Calvin Brownlow officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wilfred's memory to Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, 5852 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 722-2400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved