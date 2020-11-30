Wilfred Joseph Archambault, 89, of Front Royal, VA passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Archambault was born in 1931 in Irasburg, VT, son of the late Joseph Archambault and Maria Fossler; stepson of the late Jack Fossler. He was a graduate of Towson State University in Maryland. Mr. Archambault was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict, achieving the rank of SFC. For his service to our country Mr. Archambault earned a Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Medal, and the Presidential Medal. He was decorated with a one Year Service Bar for Korea as a result of being a POW. During his working career, Mr. Archambault was an electronic technician for Bendix Allied Signal. He later drove a school bus for Maryland School System, Wakefield Country Day School in Virginia, and drove for Schrock Tours. Mr. Archambault was a member and deacon at Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, a member of the VFW and American Legion in Front Royal, VA.
He married Hazel Jenkins on October 14, 1999 in Front Royal, VA.
Surviving with his wife are stepdaughters, Patricia Ann Bauer of Front Royal, VA and Janie Cunningham of Leesburg, VA; stepson, Steven Alfred Cressel of Rural Retreat, VA; ten step-grandchildren, thirty step-great grandchildren, and nine step-great, great grandchildren; brothers, Robert, Donald, Roger, and Paul Archambault.
Along with his parents, Mr. Archambault was preceded in death by a brother, Omer Archambault.
A visitation will be from 11 am to 12 pm on Wednesday at Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, 5852 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, VA. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 pm with Pastor Calvin Brownlow officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Wilfred's memory to Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church, 5852 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
