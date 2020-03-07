Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clay Denny. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



William Clay Denny, 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020.



A memorial service will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date.



Bill was born November 21, 1929 to Mildred Marie Miller Denny and Willie Clay Denny.



He was a lifelong resident of Front Royal and genuinely appreciated the camaraderie of hometown living. It can comfortably be said that Dad never met a stranger.



Bill graduated from Warren County High School and attended the University of Richmond where he received his degree in accounting. While at the University of Richmond he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Upon graduation Bill served two years in the United States Army.



Bill returned to Front Royal and began his career as an accountant for AVTEX (FMC/American Viscose). Bill spent the entirety of his career there and developed many meaningful friendships throughout the years. Upon his retirement, Bill worked with Turner Robertshaw Funeral Home.



Bill became involved with the Front Royal Little League and dedicated a great deal of time to that organization. During his involvement, people have often referred to him as "the bucket man" as he would encourage attendees to contribute for the betterment of the league.



Bill was an avid football fan with the Washington Redskins, Virginia Tech Hokies and the Richmond Spiders being his all-time favorites.



Bill is survived by one daughter, Terry and her husband Robert Cupp; one granddaughter, Jamison and her husband Robert Olinger; one grandson, Britt Cupp and two great granddaughters, Ellison and Anderson Olinger. Bill was preceded in death by his wife and sidekick, Kaye and by his companion, Sam, his cat.



The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



