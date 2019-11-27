Chaplain William "Bill" D. Barton, 88, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2006 Belleview Blvd., Alexandria on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Mr. Barton was born on November 19, 1931 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to the late Paul D. and Ruby Seekman Barton. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Katherine Deavers Barton and brother, Harold "Corky" Barton.
He attended school in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and received his General Education Diploma from Annandale High School. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and served from January 1, 1948 until August 17, 1953. He was a firefighter with the Fairfax County Fire Department from August 28, 1967 until his retirement on July 2, 1976. Following this he became a Chaplain and worked with the American Red Cross, Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital. During this time he served at the Pentagon and Ground Zero following the September 11 attack and also served in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. Following the passing of his wife, he resumed working with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue as a Volunteer Chaplain with the 6th Batallion from 2011 until 2018.
Bill was a member of the International Conference of Police Chaplains, American Red Cross, Masonic Lodge #219 in Alexandria and the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Kathy Barton Ripley and her husband, Alfred "Chip" Ripley of Alexandria, Virginia; granddaughter, Heather Ripley Cooke and her husband Trevor Cooke of Culebra, Puerto Rico; sister, Sharon Barton Dawson and her husband Ed Dawson and numerous nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Ohio and California.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, the International Conference of Police Chaplains of Destin, Florida or please plant a tree in his memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 27, 2019