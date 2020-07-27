William David Clatterbuck, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Mr. Clatterbuck was born March 11, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Warren A. Williams and Clarice Virginia Laing Clatterbuck Lester. He worked as a plumber for many years.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 30 years Connie Sue Brinklow Clatterbuck; two daughters Carrie Davis of Florida and Teresa Jenkins of Front Royal; three brothers Calvin Clatterbuck of Conway, South Carolina, Luther Laing of Bentonville and Farron Clatterbuck of Front Royal; four sisters Nellie Oakes of Reliance, Barbara Henry of Stephens City, Gail Henry of Front Royal, Mollie Clatterbuck of Clearbrook and Ada Baker of Cross Junction; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Mr. Clatterbuck was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters Mamie Clatterbuck and Tammy Clatterbuck; one son Simon J. Funk, Jr: three brothers Russell Clatterbuck, Bobby Williams and Donald Clatterbuck; and three sisters Daisy Waters, Mattie Heishman and Ruth Kendrick.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.