

William Dean Miller, Sr., 80 of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.



William was born on December 23, 1939 at Jerome, Virginia, the son of the late Mark Monroe Miller and Lettie Lorina Barb Miller.



He was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Jerome.



William was preceded in death by his late wife, Mary Miller, two brothers, Herman and Walter Miller and three grandchildren.



He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrill Miller; four sons, Ricky Miller (Lisa), Wayne Miller (Carolyn), Bill Miller and Luke Duddridge; three daughters, Tammy Gleeson, Cindy Bailey (Scott), and Lourrie Duddridge; a sister, Mary Grubbs; two brothers, Delano and David Miller; a sister in law, Amy Miller; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service. Funeral services will be private due to the COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shenandoah Lutheran Ministries, Kindred Hospice or Luke's Backpack.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.