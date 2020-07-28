1/
William "Bill" Downey
1940 - 2020
William "Bill" Downey, 80 of Mt. Jackson, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. Per Bill's request, no services are planned.

Bill was born on June 20, 1940 in Edinburg, Virginia. He was the son of the late, Charles and Gladys Shaffer Downey. He loved being on the CB and was known as Country Bill and later the 11 Meter Radio as number 277. He loved talking to people all over the world on his CB, and he loved spending time outdoors and woodworking.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce; 4 daughters, Paula Silveus, Penny Gochenour, Selesta Carter and Katherine Fravel; a son, Wade Feller; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 28, 2020.
