William Edward "Ed" Nelms, 91, of Star Tannery passed peacefully in his home Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was born May 8, 1928 in Montrose, Arkansas the son of AG and Mae Holland Nelms.
He was married to Melicent Joyathene "Joy" Layne Nelms for 69 years as of November 15, 2019.
Ed was a long haul trucker for many years and previously owned Nelms Excavating in Fairfax, Virginia. Ed worked many jobs starting from an early age including selling ice cream, training hops and logging in California, driving taxi, and working at Campbell's Soup to name a few. He was known for his strong work ethic and retired from full time work in his 70's to drive for Marker Miller Orchards into his 80's. In his spare time, he enjoyed making bird houses, gardening, and watching Westerns.
Ed served in the Korean War with the Army's 45th Division. While excavating roads ahead of the front lines he was wounded in action and received the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in 1952.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Wayne Nelms and his wife, Judith of Coupon, PA, Christopher Nelms and his wife, Yvonne of Florence, SC, Shelly Nelms-Perez and her husband, Edward of Warrenton, Jennifer Whitehead and her husband, Kerry of Martinsburg; grandchildren, Sarah Robertson, Daniel, Jonathan, Bryan, Shannon, Matthew, and Tiffany Nelms, Brittany, Ryan, and Dustin Sweeney, and Kevin Whitehead; Nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Jesse and Eugene Nelms, Marie Abbott, and Flora Mae Peek.
His siblings, Howard, Orville, and James Nelms, and Julie Newell preceded him in death.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 8 in the funeral home.
A service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday Jan. 9 in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive officiated by Pastor Ken Smith.
Burial will be in Lebanon Church Cemetery, Lebanon Church Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601 or Open Door Baptist Church 333 Jeremiah Ln. Clear Brook, VA 22624.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. www.phelpsfunerals.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 6, 2020