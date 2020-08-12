William Edward "Billy" Stodart Jr., 54, of Front Royal passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, Virginia. A private memorial service will be held on the Shenandoah River, August 22, 2020. The family will later receive friends and loved ones from 4 to 6 p.m. at their home.
Billy was born on July 12, 1966, and was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Stodart Sr, when he was 8 years old.
For 35 years he worked as a master carpenter, taking joy in his craft in his spare time, and always willing to help friends and neighbors. An avid artifact hunter, he amassed an impressive collection of arrowheads, possessed a passion for building and racing RC's, and loved being on the river with his friends and family.
Billy is survived by his 10-year-old son, William Edward Stodart III "Sam"; three stepsons Daniel Hall, Nathan Goss, and Nick Goss; two step daughters in law, Alyssa Goss and Meredith Cockerille; sister, Karen Stodart Christner; niece, Amanda Baynes; Cheryl Coombs; and Sam's mother, Lauri Goss.
Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed toward the interest of his youngest son, Sam, whom he cherished so dearly.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.