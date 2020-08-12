1/1
William Edward "Billy" Stodart Jr.
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Edward "Billy" Stodart Jr., 54, of Front Royal passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Haymarket Medical Center in Haymarket, Virginia. A private memorial service will be held on the Shenandoah River, August 22, 2020. The family will later receive friends and loved ones from 4 to 6 p.m. at their home. 

Billy was born on July 12, 1966, and was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Stodart Sr, when he was 8 years old.

For 35 years he worked as a master carpenter, taking joy in his craft in his spare time, and always willing to help friends and neighbors. An avid artifact hunter, he amassed an impressive collection of arrowheads, possessed a passion for building and racing RC's, and loved being on the river with his friends and family. 

Billy is survived by his 10-year-old son, William Edward Stodart III "Sam"; three stepsons Daniel Hall, Nathan Goss, and Nick Goss; two step daughters in law, Alyssa Goss and Meredith Cockerille; sister, Karen Stodart Christner; niece, Amanda Baynes; Cheryl Coombs; and Sam's mother, Lauri Goss.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed toward the interest of his youngest son, Sam, whom he cherished so dearly.  

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
At Family Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Memorial service
Shenandoah River
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved