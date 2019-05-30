William Edward Wilson Jr., 94, who resided in Strasburg, VA with his daughter, Paige Blailock and husband Robert, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock, VA.
A memorial service for Mr. Wilson will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.
Bill was born March 23, 1925 in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late William Edward Wilson Sr. and the late Magdalena Bridget Krackenfels Wilson.
He was a U.S. Marine veteran having served in World War II and retired from Bechtel Corp. in 1988.
He loved playing golf and tennis and loved writing songs and poetry.
He always found friendship and joy through the professing of his faith in a loving God. His faith taught him to expect miracles. Over the years, living out that faith, he saw many.
He was that miracle to all of us, his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He remains always in our hearts.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Faye C. Wilson; and by his first wife, Barbara Gene Nelson; their daughter, Barbara Gene Nelson; and infant son, Gerard Michael of Old Saybrook, CT.
Survivors include his two daughters, Karen Van Nostrand and Paige Blailock; and five sons, William Edward, John Charles, David Michael, Michael Gerard and Dennis Gerard Wilson. Mr Wilson is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Wilson.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 30, 2019