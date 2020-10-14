

William Emmett "Bill" Stephenson, 93, of Luray, died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.



He was born on Feb. 4, 1927, in Warm Springs and was a son of the late Harry Stephenson and Bula Hodge Stephenson.



Bill worked for Centel as a supervisor for 37 years. He was a member of the Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.



On Sept. 13, 1947, he married Ellen Curry Stephenson, who survives.



Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Cheryl Linaburg of Luray; one granddaughter, Stacy Mason and husband Michael of Luray; and two great-grandchildren, Avery Mason and Michaela Mason, both of Luray. He was preceded in death by a son, William Emmett Stephenson Jr.; a sister, Gladys Stephenson; and two brothers, Arnel and Edgar Stephenson.



A private graveside service was conducted on Monday, Oct. 12, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal by Pastor Brian Hasse.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Regular Baptist Church.

