William Franklin Husdon
1951 - 2020
William Franklin Hudson, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Heritage Hall.

A celebration of life will be held for William at the Lake of the Clouds near Shenandoah Farms at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

William was born on January 29, 1951 to the late Donald and Janice Hudson. He was also preceded in death by two of his siblings, Edward Martin Hudson, and Teresa Lynn Hudson. Edward spent some time in the Navy during his life and brought laughter and happiness to everyone he met.

Surviving William is his son, Kyle William Hudson; his siblings, Donald Wallace Hudson Jr. (Judy) of Strasburg, Virginia, Joyce Marie Edwards of Courtland, Virginia, Robert Matthew Hudson (Doris) of Appomattox, Virginia, and Elaine Meredith Hale (Keith) of Front Royal, Virginia; his nieces and nephews, Donald Wallace Hudson III (Lisette) of Haarlemmermeer, Netherlands, Robert William Hudson of Winchester, Virginia, Scott Alan Edwards (Renee) of Courtland, Emily Michelle Johnson (Peter) of Solon, Ohio, Bradley Edwards (Carrie) of Richmond, Virginia, Timothy Edwards of Courtland, Laurie S. Cavagnaro of Arcadia, Florida, Danielle Marie Rowland (Jarrett) of Appomattox, Cynthia Loraine Hale of Florida, and Lori Hale of Front Royal; nieces and nephews twice removed, Robert William Hudson II of Winchester, and Lillian Marie Hudson of Winchester; and numerous other extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Farms Volunteer Fire Department at 6363 Howellsville Rd. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
