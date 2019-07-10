Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Garfield "Bill" Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



William "Bill" Garfield



He was born to Gilbert and Josie Smith, both deceased, of Front Royal.



Bill was a retired Army Master Sergeant, dedicating 25 years of service through the Korean, Vietnam and Cold Wars. Bill was stationed 13 years at White Sands Missile Range with oversight of many covert missile projects. During his time at WSMR, Bill was an accomplished Western rider, winning numerous ribbons and trophies for his riding skills.



After military retirement, Bill enjoyed working on appliances, automobiles and had a small business in Las Cruces for several years. Bill was also an avid British Car enthusiast and owner, belonging to the British Car Club.



After his second retirement from his business, Bill moved to 40 acres in Deming, NM, caring for his wife and the property. Bill loved riding his tractor, fixing 'things' and the open space of Southern New Mexico.



He recently celebrated his 90th birthday with friends and his church family from Bethel Baptist Church.



Bill was an out-going, friendly and salt of the earth good man.



He is survived by his wife, Diana Allen-Smith; daughter Tanya Smith- Carroccio, and son-in-law James Carroccio of Sun City West; grandson, Jim Allen Salyers of Mesa, AZ; and three great grandchildren.



His son, Bryon Smith, and brother, Dennis Smith, preceded him in death.



Close family members include niece, Debbie Byrd of Berkeley Springs, WV; Sarah Stotler and family of Martinsburg, WV; and cousin, Irene Nelson of Front Royal, VA. Bill had many friends in Las Cruces, Deming and Front Royal.



Bill was born in the arms of a loved one and left in the arms of loved ones. He will be dearly missed by many.



A memorial service will be held at a future date.



