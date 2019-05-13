William Guy Southers Sr., 87, of Star Tannery, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Envoy of Winchester.
A funeral service for Mr. Southers will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Southers was born in Rockbridge County, VA March 9, 1932, a son of the late James Bernard and Martha Annie Ramsey Southers.
Mr. Southers was the owner of J&W Landscaping, was a former athlete and loved to hunt and fish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Margaret L. Costello, James L. Southers, Herbert J. Southers, and Ellis G. Southers.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Katherine Bray Southers of Star Tannery, VA; his children, William Guy "Bill" Southers Jr. and wife Cindy of Richmond, VA, Robert David Southers and wife Lois of Colonial Beach, VA, Donald Edward Southers of Gore, VA, Susan Elizabeth Southers Dellinger and husband John of Manassas Park, VA, Richard Douglas Southers and wife Wanda of Raleigh, NC, and Terence Lee Southers and wife Diane of Woodstock, VA; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jack D. Southers of Wilson, NC.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Thursday one hour prior to the service.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Williams Guy Southers.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 13, 2019