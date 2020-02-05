William Harrison Parker Jr., 60, of Winchester Virginia, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. Billy, as he was affectionately called, was born August 12, 1959 in Washington DC, the son of William H. Parker, Sr. and June Summers Parker.
Billy was a member of Guilfield Baptist Church in Millwood, VA where he served as Deacon for several years. He was married to Theresa Brown Hubbard of Winchester, VA.
Billy leaves a legacy of cherished memories to his loving wife, Theresa of fourteen years; four sons Corey Parker of SC; Jairus Parker, Tremayn Groves, all of Front Royal, VA; Phillip Jett of Texas; two daughters Chevon Parker of Front Royal, VA; Crystal (Brian) Bell of Memphis, TN; his devoted mother, June Parker of Front Royal, VA; one brother, Kenny Parker of Front Royal, VA; one sister, Lisa Aleshire Parker of Arlington, VA; 12 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his father, William Harrison Parker, Sr.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 240 North Church Street, Front Royal, VA.
Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. and Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Wilma Brooks officiating and Rev Howard Brown bringing the eulogy.
Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal, VA.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, VA. cartwrightfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 5, 2020