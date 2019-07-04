William "Bill" Henry Green went to be with the Lord July 1, 2019.
Bill was born March 28, 1930 in Mt. Jackson to Wayne Marshall and Rose Mae Green.
On February 24, 1957 Bill married the love of his life, Lillian May Green. They shared 62 wonderful years together.
Bill is preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Green Ruby; daughter-in-law, Pamela Stultz Green; sisters, Ida Poole, Betty Gates, Mary Mantz Sibert, Dolores Hawkins; and brothers, Herbert Green and Leon Green.
Bill is survived by his son, William "Billy" Green; granddaughter, Mary and husband Matthew Dellinger; grandsons, Loren and wife Cristy, Tony Ruby, and Joey Ruby; and two wonderful great granddaughters whom he loved so very much, Josslyn Grace Fogle and Kennedy Lillian Dellinger.
Bill had many accomplishments in his life. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of Edinburg VFW where he served many roles.
He was the founder of the Massanutten Antique Tractor Club and a member of the Edinburg Christian Church. He was a regular of the Shell Station Coffee Club. Bill was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Service will be held Sunday, July 7 at 2 p.m. at Valley Funeral Chapel, Bowmans Crossing with the Reverend Richard Craver officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Zach Hawkins, Doug Hawkins, Bill Whetzel, B.C. Andrews, L.R. Mumaw, and Trey Mumaw.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Edinburg Christian Church or .
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from July 4 to July 5, 2019