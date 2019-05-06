William Henry Sisson I, 76, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mr. Sisson was born February 24, 1943 in Washington, D.C.
He retired from Bowman Apple in Mt. Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Sine Sisson, July 7, 2004.
He is survived by four children, Tina Marie Brazee and husband David of Woodstock, Melissa Ann Mumaw and husband Dougie of Toms Brook, Tammy Lyn Sisson of Edinburg and William Sisson II of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
He was a loving dad and grandfather and was a big fan of Elvis Presley and John Wayne. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2019