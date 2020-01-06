William Howard Peregory, 77, of Front Royal, VA passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family at this residence.
A funeral service for Mr. Peregory will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 151 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, VA 22655 with Rev. L.D. Savage and Rev. Paul E. Markee officiating. Mr. Peregory will be laid to rest at Panorama Memorial Gardens with full military honors conducted at the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Peregory was born in Charlottesville, VA on February 8, 1942 a son of the late Melvin Wayland and Lucille Ida Lorh Peregory. He attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City, VA and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Janet Peregory; son in law, Johnny Bragg and siblings, Sonny Peregory, James Peregory, Ginny Adkins, and Betty Southerland.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Gheen Peregory; his beloved children, Joseph William Peregory and wife Karen of Bumpass, VA; Sherri Ann Mills and husband Jerry of Castleton, VA, Daniel Peregory of Castleton, VA, Melissa Lynn Bragg of Culpepper, VA and Joel Wayland Peregory and wife Doris of Highview, WV; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Lula Belle Brooks of Rocky Mount, NC. Along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Peregory, II, Quinton Weatherholt, Bryce Peregory, Matthew Bragg, Mark Bragg, Loren Hoover, Byron Ryder, Joel Hawkins, Tim Jenkins, Jeff Woodward, Kenny Peregory and Derrick Botkin.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, P.O. Box 842, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Peregory.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 6, 2020