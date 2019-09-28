Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Gilleland. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lafayette Memorial Park Chapel Brier Hill , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



William "Bill" J. Gilleland, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, formerly of Millville, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Warren Memorial Hospital after a long illness.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park Chapel in Brier Hill, Pennsylvania with a committal to follow.



Bill was born on April 28, 1949 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late William Joseph Sr. and Bernice Lewandowski Gilleland. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Gilleland.



Bill worked for many years in the glass industry in New Jersey where he was active in the Glass Bottle Blowers Association, GMP Union Local and formerly served as treasurer. He loved to play practical jokes, giving gag gifts and receiving them as well. Bill was a comedy movie, automobile and rock and roll music enthusiast. He loved a good game of cards and Yahtzee.



Survivors include his brother Gregory Gilleland (Andrea) of Front Royal; niece, Meghan Gilleland-Turner (Richard) of Front Royal; nephew, Coleman Gilleland (Ashley) of Alexandria, Virginia; great nephew, George Turner of Front Royal; first cousins, Charles Gilleland (Connie) of Florida and James Gilleland (Dana) of Pennsylvania and numerous cousins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.



Bill had many close friends that he considered to be family including William Bierbrunner Jr. of Hillsborough, North Carolina and Cynthia Rutherford of Florida.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a .



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



