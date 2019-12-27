William Jacob Hanna, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home December 24, 2019.
Services will be private.
William was born February 2, 1947 in New York to the late John and Grace Hanna.
Surviving are his loving companion of 31 years, Darnice Bailey of Strasburg: two sons, Malcolm Bailey of Woodstock, and Richard Simpson of Front Royal; 12 grandchildren, Jazmine Simpson who was his world, Ebony Bailey who was "His Princess", and Vincent Bailey "V-Diddy" The Man; two great grandchildren; best friend who was like a brother, David Talmas of Boston, Massachusetts, sister-friend Sandy Flynn of Linden, Virginia, as well as three special friends, Peanut Bailey, Teresa Bailey, and James Head.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 27, 2019