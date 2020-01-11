Northern Virginia Daily

William Keith Waybright (1944 - 2020)
William Keith Waybright, 75, of Mt. Jackson, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 27, 1944 in Durbin, West Virginia, son of the late William Junior and Dora Blanche Hedrick Waybright.

He was preceded in death November 27, 2012 by his wife, Linda Kay Bevins Waybright.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Keith Waybright in 2003.

He is survived by a sister, Wanda J. Martellini of Selbyville, Delaware; a brother, Ray and Sandra Waybright of Edinburg; a niece, Debra Kramer and husband Raymond; two nephews, Richard Crawford and Jeffrey Crawford; and was a great uncle to Christopher Kramer, Aaron Kramer and Caley Kramer.

Services will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in Woodstock.

Cremation arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 11, 2020
