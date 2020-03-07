Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Mantz. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



On Wednesday, March 04, 2020, our father, William "Bill" Mantz, at 70 years of age went to be with the Lord while doing what he loved. Yes, you guessed it…he was on his backhoe! Bill was born on September 17, 1949 in Woodstock, Virginia. Dad spent his whole life around heavy equipment. He would tell us stories of riding on the hood of his father's bulldozer watching the blade go up and down. Dad left school after 8th grade to pursue his passion of operating heavy equipment. Through the year's dad worked various excavating jobs until 1992 when he started his own successful business known as Fort Valley Excavation, which still continues today. Dad was a lifetime member of the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department and an honorary member of the Fort Valley Fire Department Ladies Auxillary (No that was not a typo). Dad was a devoted Christian and a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he sang in the adult choir.



Dad is survived by his devoted and VERY patient wife of 35 years Jennifer Mantz, whom he married on October 20, 1984; his seven children and their spouses; Tracey & Jim Asbridge, Jake & Jill Mantz, Dawn & Neil Ramey, Summer & Josh Ruhling, Jamey & Amy Mantz, Ashle & Nathaniel Dirting, Seth & Karrigan Mantz; his 14 "mean and ugly" granddaughters; BethHannah and Moriah Asbridge, Molly & Whitney Mantz, Katie Mantz, Madisyn & Natalie Broy, Winter Ruhling, Alex, Camryn & Trynda Mantz, Leigha & Lainey "Lou" Dirting, and Reagan "Raggy Roo" Mantz; his 6.5 grandsons; Daniel and Joseph Asbridge, Zackary Broy, Cole Ramey, Silas Ruhling, Landon Dirting and his first Mantz grandson to be born in June who will be named William Parker Mantz; his sisters; Caroline Juliano, Carol Stephens and husband Jerry, Debbie Crisman and husband Phil, Shawn Wisman and husband Carl; and brother Terry Mantz and wife Jennifer. Bill was preceeded in death by his parents, Russell Mantz and Ellanora McClanahan and his brother Elmo Mantz.



Dad set the bar high for what it meant to be a community servant, spouse, parent, grandparent, and friend, and just when we thought we reached it, the ole man bumped it even higher. He was very active in his church and the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department, among other community service endeavors. If anyone in Fort Valley was in need, dad would usually be first to get involved to offer help. Help that he would never accept anything in return. As a husband, he was a hard-working provider, soulmate and best friend to Jennifer. As a father, he taught us to have a hard work ethic, pay attention to detail and to be reliable. He stressed looking after widows, and the less fortunate. As a grandfather, he always had a hug and kiss for his grandchildren and attended many sporting events, birthday parties, piano recitals and graduations. As a friend, Dad created unique and special relationships with everyone he knew. Some of these relationships have been with lifelong friends Sonny Tamkin, Jimmy Paul, Terry Plauger, and Celeste Allen to name a few. Dad enjoyed gardening, landscaping, spending time on his farm, and traveling with Jennifer in which they visited all contiguous states; a feat he was most proud. What a legacy he left for everyone! MEEEOOOW!



Family night will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday March 8 from 5-7 p.m. and the Funeral will be held on Monday March 9 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at Detrick Cemetery. Pastors Duke McCaffrey, Shelvie Mantz, and Katie Gosswein will officiate. A luncheon will follow at the Fort Valley Fire Department.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fort Valley Detrick Cemetery, Faith Lutheran Pre-School, or Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department.



Online condolences may be left at



