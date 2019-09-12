Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Nelson Lynn Jr.. View Sign Service Information Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services 9609 Center Street Manassas , VA 20110 (703)-257-6028 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services 9609 Center Street Manassas , VA 20110 View Map Service 6:00 PM Pierce Funeral Home and Cremation Services 9609 Center Street Manassas , VA 20110 View Map Interment 1:00 PM Massanutten Cemetery Benchoff Drive Woodstock , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



William Nelson Lynn Jr., of Manassas, VA and formerly of Woodstock, VA, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center after suffering from a short illness. He was 73.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Nelson Lynn Sr. and Josephine Miller Lynn.



He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Brenda Shoemaker Lynn.



He is also survived by his sister, Linda Lynn Doggins of Yorktown, VA; his wife's two nieces, Pattie Lowe-Geene (Garrett) of Manassas, VA, and Suzie Myers Klein (Bob) of Sterling, VA; two great nieces, Shannon Lowe Burns (Jessie) and their children Courtney, Christian and Carter Halsey of Marshall, VA, and Amanda Lowe, Paul Demember and daughter Lily Demember of Marshall, VA; one great nephew, Dalton Lowe of Nokesville, VA; and cousins, Cindy Grimes and her daughter Mackenzie Grimes of Penn Laird, VA, Larry (Robin) Hottle of Maurertown, VA and their daughter Sarah Trainer (Bob) of Poquoson VA, Wally and Janet Lynn and family of Roanoke, VA, Jimmy and Alice Payne and family of Manassas, VA, Tommy and Susett Payne and family of Evanston, IL, and Johnny and Toni Payne and family of Manassas, VA.



A 1964 graduate of Central High School, Woodstock, VA, Bill attended Massanuttan Military Academy, Woodstock, VA and was in the Class of 1965. He attended Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV, and Triplett Tech in Mt. Jackson, VA.



Following graduation, Bill went to work for Shenandoah Telephone Company. In 1970 Bill went to work for Commonwealth Telephone Company which later became Verizon. He retired in August 2003 after 33 years of service.



Bill loved all kinds of sports with basketball being his favorite. He coached girls volleyball at Brentsville District High School both as assistant and head coach. He also helped coach Nokesville Elementary Basketball for three years. Bill helped coach baseball for the BDYB youth league.



Bill really enjoyed boating at Lake Anna and hanging out with his family.



There will be a visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street Manassas, VA followed at 6 p.m. by a brief service.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 12, 2019

