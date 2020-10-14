William "Bill" Oliver Payne, Sr., 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mr. Payne was born September 4, 1941, in Purcellville, Virginia, son of the late Forrest B. and Iva Daisy Costello Payne. Billy began working at the age of seven helping to milk hundreds of cows each morning and night with his father and brothers on their dairy farm after his mother died of breast cancer when he was 7 years old. Bill later lived and raised his family with Betty in Alexandria, VA. Bill worked for Pepsi-Cola and Virginia Concrete. He owned and operated Bill Payne & Sons Concrete Construction for many dedicated years. In 1980, Bill moved his family to Front Royal, VA.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 61 years Betty Payne; two sons William O. Payne, Jr. and wife Melissa of Front Royal and Ronald Payne of Rileyville; four daughters Brenda Manno and husband Mark of Front Royal, Sharon Kost and husband Bryan of Strasburg, Janet Pack and husband Mark of Front Royal and Jeannie Payne of Front Royal; four sisters Esther Tranby of Florida, Mary Frances Jack, Emma French, and Nancy Payne all of Maryland; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Bill was a family man and was his happiest being around family. Bill's code of honor was a handshake and your word. He would give the shirt off of his back to anyone needing it. He loved horses and horse races. He owned a few winning racehorses at one time. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseshoes, dancing, and music.
Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and three sisters.
Pallbearers will be Tony Payne, Jeff Payne, Garrett Payne, Zachary Pack, Dylan Robison, Jeffrey Galvin, and Jerry Blansett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bryce Blansett, Cayson Blansett, Charlie Cook, Oliver Hammond, Bryan Kidd, Carson Caviness, Ashton Caviness, Hannah Pack, Betty Payne, Rylee Galvin, Candice Hammond, Krystal Blansett, Tiffany Galvin, Heather Caviness, Stephanie Schmidt, Susann Payne, Christina Payne, Jacob Payne, Trevor Payne, Zachary Payne, William Kidd, and Adelei Bellile.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Thursday, October 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
