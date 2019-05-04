Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Funeral service 1:00 PM Living Water Christian Church 72 North Lake Avenue Front Royal , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



William Otis "Bill" Laing Jr., 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Living Water Christian Church, 72 North Lake Avenue, Front Royal with Pastor James Boyette officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Mr. Laing was born February 21, 1951 in Front Royal to the late William Otis Laing Sr. and Eileen Mae Jones Laing.



He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Michael Laing.



He spent his working life as a mechanic in the Front Royal area, most recently at Midway Service Center.



Surviving, along with his mother, are his wife of 50 years, Belinda Sue Laing; two daughters, Tammy Lynn Ricketts of Front Royal and Angela Sue Ladd of Toms Brook, Virginia; two sons, William Otis Laing III (Barbara) of Inwood, West Virginia and Christopher Michael Laing (Stacey) of Summerville, South Carolina; four brothers, Glen Laing (Nancy), Larry Laing (Donna), Donnie Laing (Tania), and Mark Laing (Rusty Wilson); eight grandchildren, Amanda Jenkins (Andy), Victoria Devericks (Worthylee), Lainy Volpe (Nick), Travis Laing (Kayla), Dustin Booher (Erin), Kyle Kidwell (Samantha), Benjamin Ladd. and Michael Laing; six great grandchildren, Hunter Jenkins, Logan Jenkins, Sadie Jenkins, Kaden Funk, Nicolas Volpe Jr., and Brennan Ladd; one great granddaughter due to arrive in September, Athena Devericks; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Pallbearers will be Larry Laing, William Laing III, Christopher Laing, Andy Jenkins, Worthylee Devericks, and Kyle Ladd.



Honorary pallbearers will be James Spencer Jr., Travis Laing, Benjamin Ladd, and Michael Laing.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Belinda Laing, 117 Jamestown Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



