Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Riverton United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Riverton United Methodist Church



William Roger "Inky" Burke, 76 years of age, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 20, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Riverton United Methodist Church. Friends and family will be received 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.



Inky was born March 20, 1943 to the late Wilson J. and Mary Burke.



He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan.



He was a loving father to daughter, Tammy Jo Burke-Shell and her husband Tommy E. Shell; and son, William "Billy" Burke II and wife Kimberly. Devoted grandfather to Charity Shifflett and her husband James, William Roger "Trey" Burke III and his wife Pam, Jennifer Shell and her fiance Patrick Langlais, and Travis Shell; great grandchildren, Parker Shifflett, Jameson Burke, Jillian Langlais and Mason Langlais.



He was the youngest son of 15 children. He is survived by sisters, Weltie Kelly, Peggy Scheetz, Anna Baer, Nancy Mottley, Jean Johnson, and Clara Thompson; and brothers, Stewart Burke and Thomas Burke; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. In addition, he loved his furry family members.



He was predeceased by sisters, Frances Beckner, Mable Updike, Barbara Baer and Susan Fischer; and brothers, Wilson J. Burke Jr. and Luther Burke.



Inky was a Sears service technician for 35 years. He won many distinguished service awards over the years including top Service Technician for his region.



Inky was gifted with his hands. He was a carpenter, mechanic, mason, farmer, woodworker, gardener and loved bird watching.



He was a member of Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department for 54 years, serving as Chief for 27 of those years.



He was a steadfast Christian and member of Riverton United Methodist Church. He loved the Lord! His light shined through helping others.



Pallbearers will be family and friends.



Memorial contributions may be made to Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA 22630 or Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, 714 Rivermont Dr., Front Royal, VA 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



