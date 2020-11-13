1/
William Sunday Griffith
1920 - 2020
William Sunday Griffith, SMSgt, retired U.S. Airforce, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, Virginia.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Winchester VFW Post 2123.

Mr. Griffith was born January 23, 1920, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, son of the late James William Griffith and Ruth May Griffith He was married to the late Julia M. Griffith.

Mr. Griffith is a veteran of World War II, Air Offensive Europe, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe campaigns. He served with the 554th Bombardment Squadron, 386th Bombardment Group of the United States Army, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He then served with the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

For his service, SMSgt Griffith earned the Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, European African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, Distinguished Unit Badge and Meritorious Service Unit Insignia.

Surviving are his daughter, Carolyn M. Brennessel and son-in-law Dr. Warren Brennessel; grandchildren, Sarah Brennessel-Moriarty and husband Timothy, Dr. Ryan William Brennessel and wife Stephanie, Tyler Brennessell and Eliza Brennessel: great grandchildren William Thomas Moriarty, Logan Patrick Moriarty and Catherine May Moriarty; sister Ruth Jones; brother Richard Griffith; special nephew-in-law Chris Manuel; special niece Linda Rhuling; and many other nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
