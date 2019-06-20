William T. "Bill" Callas Sr., 74, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Bill was born in 1945 in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Thomas and Emily Callas.
He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps achieving the rank of Lance Corporal during the Vietnam War. Bill was awarded the Purple Heart. During his enlistment, Bill became a rifle and pistol expert, attending sniper school in 1964.
After his time in the Marines, Bill worked in law enforcement, retiring after 10 years of service at the Front Royal Police Department.
Bill's spare time was spent building race cars and playing bass guitar in various local bands in the area. He loved playing classic rock, blues, and country music. He enjoyed shooting rifles, the Marine Corps, riding his Harley, and watching NASCAR.
Bill always found time to spend with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his sons, William Callas Jr. (Delta) of Ranson, West Virginia and Luke Callas (Noelle) of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, Zachary Callas of Front Royal, Virginia, and Aiden and Avery Callas, both of Stephens City, Virginia; his girlfriend, Carol Hicks; his first wife, Robyn Farmer; and sister, Barbara Nagy of Milford, Delaware.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his former wife, Mary Ann Smith Callas; and brothers, Jimmy, Stan, and Perry Karas.
A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Omps, South Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., immediately following the visitation.
Interment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 20, 2019