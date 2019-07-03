William Thomas Boies, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Skyview Springs Nursing Home in Luray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6 at Grace Fellowship Church of God with Pastor Jon Welch officiating.
Inurnment will be private.
William was born December 28, 1981 in Front Royal, son of Vanessa Crawford Boies of Linden and David "Willie" Boies of Front Royal.
He worked for Elwood's Cab.
Surviving, with his mother and father, are his paternal grandmother, Margaret Boies of Front Royal; two special nieces, Kearstin Lynn Merritt and Kayla Nicole Merritt, both of Front Royal; and step mother Sue Boies of Front Royal.
William was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Ray Boies; maternal grandparents, James and Della Crawford; and paternal grandfather, Richard "Dickie" Boies.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kennedy Krieger Foundation, for Adrenoleukodystrophy, ALD support, 707 North Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21205.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 3, 2019