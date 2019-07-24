Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Thomas "Tom" Ellis Sr.. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Funeral service 1:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



William Thomas "Tom" Ellis Sr., 78, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side.



Tom was born in 1940 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Charles and Dorothy Ellis.



He attended Warren County High School and graduated from Strasburg High School.



Tom began his career with C&P Telephone Company in Washington, D.C. He was assigned to the White House where he maintained and supervised all secure communications.



In 1969, Tom relocated to Winchester, Virginia. His career spanned 38 years, and he retired from Verizon in Winchester, as a cable technician.



Tom was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, the National Rifle Association, and past member of the Front Royal Jaycees. He was inducted into the Warren County High School 1956 Football Hall of Fame in December 2018.



Tom loved golfing and played all of the local courses, as well as courses in and around Vienna, Austria. He was known to jokingly say that if he ever took his game seriously, he would never pick up another club.



Tom spent many years lovingly giving of himself to his special friends, which, in turn, gave him immense joy and fulfillment. He embraced cultures from around the world and made friends easily. Tom will be so missed by all, near and far, and will be forever remembered as a loyal and loving husband, father and friend.



Tom married Donna Russell December 4, 1971 in Clarke County, Virginia.



Surviving, with his wife, are daughters, Kathy L. Ellis of Stephens City, Virginia and Julie A. Petersen (Ed) of Longview, Washington; sons, William Thomas Ellis Jr. (Cristi) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia and Jack Lee Ellis of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Edward Petersen Jr. and Alexa Petersen of Seattle, Washington, Rachel White of Graham, Washington, Kelsey L. Ellis of Stephens City, Virginia, and William Thomas Ellis III and Ryan Matthew Ellis of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; and brothers, Donald Nelson Ellis (Patricia) of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Joseph Anthony Ellis of Front Royal, Virginia.



Along with his parents, Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by a sister, Raynelle Embrey; and brothers, David Lee and Charles Jerry Ellis.



A visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Funeral Celebrant Bert G. Rait officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, Virginia.



Serving as pallbearers will be nephews, Charles Ellis, Chris Ellis, Wade Ellis, Michael Ellis, Chuck Carroll, and Russ Cake.



Honorary pallbearers will be William (Bill) Thompson, Gene Roop, Eddie Cassidy, Andy Coffey, and Mike Hoffman.



Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.



