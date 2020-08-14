William (Bill) Wheeler Wilkins, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Bill was born June 29, 1943, in Fairmont, WV, to the late Charles and Elma Wilkins. He was a 1961 graduate of West Fairmont High School. Affectionately known as "Big Bill", he worked as a Shift Foreman at Martinka Coal Mine (AEP), displaying a strong work ethic and an enthusiastic "get it done" mentality. Bill had the honor of serving as Past Master twice for the Acacia 157 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont, WV. Bill truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; eating delicious food, watching TV, reading and spending time with his family. Bill also had this uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Freddie Kay Purvis Wilkins; son and daughter in law, Will and Sherri Wilkins of Stephens City, Virginia, daughter and son in law, Shannon Wilkins and Gil Cozino of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Edwin Lee Wilkins and nephew Chuck Wilkins.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Wilkins.