1/
William Wheeler "Bill" Wilkins
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William (Bill) Wheeler Wilkins, age 77, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, VA.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, a private memorial will be held at a later date.

Bill was born June 29, 1943, in Fairmont, WV, to the late Charles and Elma Wilkins. He was a 1961 graduate of West Fairmont High School. Affectionately known as "Big Bill", he worked as a Shift Foreman at Martinka Coal Mine (AEP), displaying a strong work ethic and an enthusiastic "get it done" mentality. Bill had the honor of serving as Past Master twice for the Acacia 157 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont, WV. Bill truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; eating delicious food, watching TV, reading and spending time with his family. Bill also had this uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.

Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Freddie Kay Purvis Wilkins; son and daughter in law, Will and Sherri Wilkins of Stephens City, Virginia, daughter and son in law, Shannon Wilkins and Gil Cozino of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Edwin Lee Wilkins and nephew Chuck Wilkins.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Wilkins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved