Willie B. Sims, 95, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Sims was born May 10, 1924, in Greene County, Virginia daughter of the late Junius and Mollie Snow Baugher. Mrs. Sims was a graduate of William Monroe High School In Stanardsville, Virginia where she was very active in playing softball and basketball. She worked for over forty plus years for Avtex Fibers and was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church. Mrs. Sims was married to the late Delma Sims.
Surviving are four sons, Donald Sims and wife Patty, Charles Sims and wife Jennifer, Doug Sims and wife Beverly, and Michael Sims all of Warren County; seven grandchildren Susan S. Poe (Donnie), Julie S. Reinhardt (Martin), Michael C. Sims (Margie) Westy Pangle (Mike), Christy Trevethan (John), Diane Shifflett (Benny), and Susan O. Jenkins (Jamie); 13 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael C. Sims, Ethan Nowell, Jacob Sims, Martin Reinhardt, Donnie Poe, John Trevethan, and Mike Pangle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Emily Reinhardt, Mandy Newman, Avy Trevethan, Canon Trevethan, and Jessica Sims.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 4, 2020