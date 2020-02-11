Willie Irene Morrison, 97, of Front Royal, VA, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, VA.
A graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery conducted by Sammy Campbell.
Ms. Morrison was born on September 1, 1922, the daughter of the late James Israel and Alma Agnes Compton Morrison at the home place near Bentonville, VA on the Blue Ridge Mountain. Their homeplace was later taken for the Shenandoah National Park. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family with William E. Morrison, Martha Alexander, Mary C. Brown, Clarinda B. Moss, and Mattie L. Redmon predeceasing her. She was also predeceased by her nephews Harry D. Alexander, Lee S. Morrison, and James W. Morrison.
She is survived by her nieces Barbara A. Ellinger, June R. Newcomb, Ann R. Hall, and Tracey B. Ramey; nephews Ray A, Morrison and James S. Alexander; and many cousins.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 11, 2020