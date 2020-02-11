Northern Virginia Daily

Willie Irene Morrison (1922 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Irene Morrison.
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Obituary
Send Flowers


Willie Irene Morrison, 97, of Front Royal, VA, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, in Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal, VA.

A graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery conducted by Sammy Campbell.

Ms. Morrison was born on September 1, 1922, the daughter of the late James Israel and Alma Agnes Compton Morrison at the home place near Bentonville, VA on the Blue Ridge Mountain. Their homeplace was later taken for the Shenandoah National Park. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family with William E. Morrison, Martha Alexander, Mary C. Brown, Clarinda B. Moss, and Mattie L. Redmon predeceasing her. She was also predeceased by her nephews Harry D. Alexander, Lee S. Morrison, and James W. Morrison.

She is survived by her nieces Barbara A. Ellinger, June R. Newcomb, Ann R. Hall, and Tracey B. Ramey; nephews Ray A, Morrison and James S. Alexander; and many cousins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.