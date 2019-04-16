Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Jo (Prophet) Miller. View Sign



Mrs. Willie Jo Miller, 79, of New Market, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 13, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.



She was born October 22, 1939 in Forestville and was a daughter of the late John Robert and Lydia Evelyn Garber Prophet.



She is survived by her husband, George Miller; a daughter, Lisa Miller; two nieces, Dottie Burkholder and Liz Gum; Lisaás goddaughter, Fallon Argueta and her husband Jeffrey; and two very special friends, Tammy Golladay and Darolyn Frye.



She is predeceased by her sister, Mary Moomaw; and her brother, Waldo Prophet.



Willie Jo was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church, west of New Market, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Katie Freund will officiate. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery at New Market. Following the committal service, a reception will be held in the cafeteria area of the New Market Community Center.



Friend are welcome to call at the Miller home. There will be no formal visitation at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market but friends may sign the register book at any time.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Willie Jo's memory to the New Market Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 245, New Market, VA 22844; the March of Dimes; or .



Arrangements are being handled by Theis Funeral Chapel, New Market.



9377 North Congress Street

New Market , VA 22844

