Winfield Cleveland "Clevie" Gue, 66, of Luray, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday August 8, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m.
Inurnment will be private.
Clevie was born February 2, 1953 in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Eston Cook and Louise Hazel Gue.
He worked for many years as a painter.
Surviving are his daughter, Kimberly D. Cooper and husband Tim of Martinsburg, West Virginia; five brothers, Walter Gue and Eston Gue, both of Front Royal, Clyde Gue of Bentonville, Bobby Cook of Stephens City, and Tommy Aleshire of La Plata, Maryland; three sisters, Mildred Derflinger of Front Royal, and Shirley Ritenour and Betty Cook, both of Stephens City; two grandchildren, Britney Owens of High View, West Virginia and Kendall Brewer of Winchester; and two great grandchildren, Riley Owens and Kyleigh Owens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vickie Figgins Gue; five brothers; and one sister.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2019