

Woodrow James "Jamie" Kressler III, 32, gained his wings and went to be with the lord on March 19, 2020.



A graveside service for Jamie will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Woodstock, VA.



Jamie was born on January 3, 1988 to Woodrow James Kressler, Jr. and Sherry Linda Whitehair Kressler. Jamie will be remembered for being an incredible father, son, brother and loving, devoted partner. His infectious laugh, charisma and ambitious ideas are just a few of the things he will be remembered for.



Jamie was preceded in death by his mother Sherry Linda Kressler, a sister Evellyn Pesesko, and maternal grandparents Evelyn and Robert Whitehair.



Jamie is survived by his loving fiance Angelica Garcia; his two children, Adryen and Amara Kressler; his father Woodrow Kressler, Jr.; his grandparents Sally and Leon Ephross; a sister Annmarie Pesesko; nieces and nephews Camree, Dezlynn, Ellic, & Finnleigh, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and long time best friend Westley Strosnider.



Jamie not only touched but impacted and imprinted on the lives of everyone he came into contact with. Jamie will be greatly missed.



Flowers will be accepted or those who wish may make memorial contributions to Stover Funeral home & Crematory, 177 North Holiday St. Strasburg, VA 22657 to assist the family with final expenses.