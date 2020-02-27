Yvonne Marie Smedley, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, February 23, 2002 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Smedley was born August 29, 1941 in Roanoke, Virginia daughter of the late Howard W. Ferguson and Maude Minnix Kerns. She worked for 30 years for Aileen in Flint Hill and retired after many years as a caregiver. Mrs. Smedley attended Freedom Baptist Church. She was married to the late Gilbert Smedley.
Surviving are a daughter Kim Wilson of Front Royal; two brothers George Kerns of Front Royal and Norman Kerns of Winchester; 3 very special grandchildren Jason Kidwell, Danielle Walker, and Priscilla Merchant; two very special great granddaughters Dixie Walker and Torrie Walker; also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter Donna Kidwell; two sons Charles "Chuck" Merchant and Anthony "Tony" Merchant; one granddaughter Cheryl Merchant; two brothers Johnny Kerns, Jr. and Raymond Kerns; and three sisters Sandra Williams, Shirley Dillon, Phyllis Brown, and Linda Lamb.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 1 from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 27, 2020