Yvonne Theresa Binebrink, 70, of Star Tannery, VA, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester, VA.
Services and burial for Mrs. Binebrink will be conducted privately.
Terri was born April 7, 1949 in Washington D.C., the only daughter of the late Alvin and Audrey Elizabeth Donaldson Talbert.
Terri loved her flower gardens and her country living life.
Survivors include her husband, Eddie D. Binebrink, whom she married September 30, 2011, along with her two beloved dogs, Spike and Chewie.
Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of memorial contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Binebrink.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 20, 2019