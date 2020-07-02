Zachary Allan "Zach" Carter, 22, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Zach was born in 1998 in Winchester, VA, son of Donald E. Carter of New Market, VA and Kelly L. Corder of Berkeley Springs, WV; stepson of Liz Spitler of Timberville, VA and Bryan S. Corder of Berkeley Springs, WV. He attended John Handley High School and worked in manufacturing. Zach loved to fish and enjoyed music. He was a very loveable, kind hearted person. His greatest passion was his son, Trey, and his grandparents, Lamont and Shirley Getts.
Surviving with his parents, stepmother, stepfather, and grandparents is a son, Trey Matthew Carter; sisters, Shyanne Winter Corder of Berkeley Springs, WV and Hannah Nicole Corder of Charles Town, WV; brothers, Nathan Blaine Getts and Hunter Scott Corder both of Berkeley Springs, WV and Bryan Scott Corder of Charles Town, WV; uncles and aunts, David Dyke (Tina) of Winchester, VA, Chris Foltz (Gail) of NC, Randy Carter (Linda) of New Market, VA, Mark Mullinax (Jenny) of Harrisonburg, VA, Shannon Frazier and Jimmy Frazier both of Luray, VA, Billy Sammons of AL, Donna Carter (Steve) of Winchester, VA, Theresa Carter of Luray, VA, Jean Meadows and Geniva Williams both of AL; grandmother, Jean Stover of Mt. Jackson, VA; cousins, Kasey Carter and April Dyke both of Winchester, VA, Aaron Carter of NC, Brandon Carter of Page County, VA, and Brandi Getz of Timberville, VA.
Zach was preceded in death by grandparents, Thomas Carter and Marie Frazier.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com