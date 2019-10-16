Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zachary Dennis Miller. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Funeral service 11:00 AM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Zachary Dennis Miller, 51, of Strasburg and formerly of Leesburg, passed away on Sunday, October 13th.



A funeral service for Zach will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel in Strasburg, VA. The family will receive friends Saturday, at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Zach will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.



Zach was an alumnus of Paul VI High School as well as George Mason University, where he completed his bachelor's degree, double majoring in English and psychology. Zach earned his MA in English, with a specialization in the works of William Styron and a concentration in teaching, at James Madison University, where he also completed graduate work in education.



Zach served at the DEA before pursuing his graduate education. After legal writing and Reuters New Media roles, Zach focused on his passion for teaching. His first battle with cancer, in 2003, shifted his interests and career toward nutrition, so that he could counsel others also facing serious health problems.



Zach is remembered for his great wit, intelligence, writing talents, and humor as well as his open and kind nature. These qualities contributed to his success as both a published and award-winning poet and as a gifted storyteller.



Zach's passions for music, philosophy, and film contributed to his ability to connect with diverse groups of people, while his iron will sustained both his individualism and his ability to fight daunting health challenges.



Zach is survived by his devoted partner, Rachael Hammond, of Strasburg, and his proud parents Dennis and Judith Miller, of Bluemont, as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Pallbearers will be George Marble, Frank Monastero, Michael Monastero, Michael Slivinski, John Sweeney, and Doug Zehner.



You may submit condolences directly to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Zach D. Miller. Zachary Dennis Miller, 51, of Strasburg and formerly of Leesburg, passed away on Sunday, October 13th.A funeral service for Zach will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel in Strasburg, VA. The family will receive friends Saturday, at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Zach will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg.Zach was an alumnus of Paul VI High School as well as George Mason University, where he completed his bachelor's degree, double majoring in English and psychology. Zach earned his MA in English, with a specialization in the works of William Styron and a concentration in teaching, at James Madison University, where he also completed graduate work in education.Zach served at the DEA before pursuing his graduate education. After legal writing and Reuters New Media roles, Zach focused on his passion for teaching. His first battle with cancer, in 2003, shifted his interests and career toward nutrition, so that he could counsel others also facing serious health problems.Zach is remembered for his great wit, intelligence, writing talents, and humor as well as his open and kind nature. These qualities contributed to his success as both a published and award-winning poet and as a gifted storyteller.Zach's passions for music, philosophy, and film contributed to his ability to connect with diverse groups of people, while his iron will sustained both his individualism and his ability to fight daunting health challenges.Zach is survived by his devoted partner, Rachael Hammond, of Strasburg, and his proud parents Dennis and Judith Miller, of Bluemont, as well as several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Pallbearers will be George Marble, Frank Monastero, Michael Monastero, Michael Slivinski, John Sweeney, and Doug Zehner.You may submit condolences directly to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Zach D. Miller. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close