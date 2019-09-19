|
|
Abigail G. Kluesener
Born: May 24, 1990
Died: September 14, 2019
Abigail "Abbi" G. Kluesener, age 29, of Wonder Lake, lost her battle with addiction on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born May 24, 1990 in McHenry to Herman Kluesener III and Kimberly Kluesener.
Abbi was born and raised in McHenry, attending the McHenry High School East Campus. Her greatest joy in life was her daughter, Marley. Abbi very proudly referred to herself as "Marley's Momma". She said she had finally found her purpose in life and reason to keep fighting her battle. She loved music, animals, and Da Bears. Abbi was a kind, sweet, gentle girl with a free spirit, who will be missed by so many and forever in their hearts.
Left to cherish Abbi's memory are her daughter, Marley Ann Carriker; mother, Kimberly Kluesener; father, Herman Kluesener; paternal grandparents, Wanda (Patrick) Corbley, Herman (Bunny) Kluesener; brother, Jakob Whitt; significant other, Todd Carriker; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Abbi was preceded in death by her infant brother, Wesley, and her maternal grandparents, Ann Troka and Lloyd Simon.
Friends and neighbors may gather from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green Street, McHenry, IL 60050. The memorial service will be 2 p.m. at the church.
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory has been assisting Abbi's family in their time of need. For information please call, 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where family and friends can share their memories of her.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 19, 2019