Abraham Guajardo
Born: April 22, 1956
Died: May 1, 2020
Abraham "Abe" Guajardo age 64, of Algonquin passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico on April 22, 1956 the son to Abraham and Consuelo (Gutierrez) Guajardo.
Abe was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and was a postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service with 42 years of service.
He loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and big Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Chelie (Smith); his loving twin children, A.J. and Ava; his mother Consuelo Guajardo; his siblings, Gerrado Guajardo and Elia (Mark) Johnson; and his nieces & nephews, Connie Livingston, Lisa Perez and Marcus and Angelica Johnson.
Abe was preceded in death by his father Abraham Guajardo.
A Celebration of Abe's Life is being planned for a later date so we can have the gathering he truly deserves.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.