Abraham Guajardo
1956 - 2020
Abraham Guajardo

Born: April 22, 1956

Died: May 1, 2020

Abraham "Abe" Guajardo age 64, of Algonquin passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico on April 22, 1956 the son to Abraham and Consuelo (Gutierrez) Guajardo.

Abe was a proud Veteran of the United States Army and was a postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service with 42 years of service.

He loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and big Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Chelie (Smith); his loving twin children, A.J. and Ava; his mother Consuelo Guajardo; his siblings, Gerrado Guajardo and Elia (Mark) Johnson; and his nieces & nephews, Connie Livingston, Lisa Perez and Marcus and Angelica Johnson.

Abe was preceded in death by his father Abraham Guajardo.

A Celebration of Abe's Life is being planned for a later date so we can have the gathering he truly deserves.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.willowfh.com

Arrangements are under the care of Willow Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Algonquin (847) 458-1700



Published in Northwest Herald on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
