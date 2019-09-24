Northwest Herald Obituaries
Adela Niziolek (nee Jelen), 96, passed away on September 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Niziolek; loving mother of Andrew Niziolek, Edward (Kim) Niziolek and the late Christopher Niziolek; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Fond aunt and friend to many. Visitation at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 from 4-8pm, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral Prayers Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:15am from Marengo-Union Funeral Home to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N Taylor St, Marengo, IL 60152 for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Interment at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. For information call (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
