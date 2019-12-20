Northwest Herald Obituaries
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Adele Ann Grover


1929 - 2019
Adele Ann Grover Obituary
Adele Ann Grover

Born: January 17, 1929; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 17, 2019; in Rockford, IL

Adele Ann Grover, 90, of Capron, died Tue. Dec. 17 at Javon Bea Hospital - Riverside in Rockford.

Adele was born Jan. 17, 1929 to Meyer and Florence Elizabeth (Brown) Auringer in Chicago. On March 17, 1951 she married Bernard I. Grover in Harvard, IL.

Adele was a teacher for 40 years in the North Boone school district. She also provided private tutoring in home for over 12 years. She was a member of the Capron Methodist Church, National TTT Women's Society and Women of the Moose, Harvard Lodge.

Survivors include her children Kathy Grover Henrey of Rockford, Steven (Debbie) Grover of Loves Park, Karen Grover of Beloit, and Sally Grover, grandchildren Joshua (Carrie) Grover, Kristi (Andy) Davis, and Rachel Grover, great-grandchildren Noah, Kamdyn, Joseph, Rilynn, Benjamin, Gabriel, Elijah, and Hannah; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard, parents, daughter Deborah Ann, and brother Daniel Auringer, sister Marilyn Maud Geitner, and son-in-law Bob Henrey

The visitation will be 2 - 5 PM Sun., Dec. 22 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. The funeral will be 11 AM Mon. Dec. 23 at the funeral home. Rev. Jeffrey Brace will officiate. Interment will be at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Glory Bound Rescue Ranch, 1404 Busse Rd., Marengo, IL 60152.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

Call the funeral home for more info at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
