Adele Marx
Adele Marx

Adele Marx, 86 passed away on August 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Marx Jr. She was the loving mother of Jacqueline (Kelly) Prentiss, Carol (Gary) Voigt, Diana (Anthony) Bonadonna, David (Sue) Marx, Daniel (Dawn) Marx, Tracey Marx, and Kimberley (Scott) Fogel. She was the proud grandmother of 8 and Great- grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Barbara (Jim) Hairston and George (Inge) Alheid; sister-in-law of Diane Alheid. Fond aunt and friend to many. Preceded in death by her siblings: Robert and Gregory Alheid. Adele enjoyed gardening, drawing and reading.

Memorial Gathering, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152 from 11am-1pm. In addition, a Facebook Live Memorial Service will take place at 1pm (at Funeral Home or Marengo-Union Facebook Page). Due to current circumstances, masks will be required and a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, should the Funeral Home reach capacity, guests are encouraged to view our Service remotely, by visiting Marengo-Union Funeral Home's Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers: Memorial Contributions may be made to: AMDF and Support Macular Degeneration Research and Education, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, Massachusetts 01061-0515. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo- Union Funeral Home, for information call (815) 568-8131.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
AUG
21
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Facebook Live
